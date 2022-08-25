Nitish Kumar exhorts alliance partners to unitedly fight BJP in LS polls

After winning the trust vote in Bihar Assembly, Chief Minister is exhorting his Mahagathbandhan alliance partners to unitedly work towards wiping out from the Centre.

A meeting of the Mahagathbandhan's leaders at the chief minister's residence on Wednesday, deliberated on strategies to wipe out the Narendra Modi-led central government in the 2024 polls.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, Congress leader Ajit Sharma and leaders of left parties besides the MLAs and MLCs of all the alliance partners were among those who attended the meet.

also hinted that Tejashwi Yadav is second in command after him and he would take decisions in his absence.

Participating in the discussion Tejashwi Yadav said that Mahagathbandhan aims at uprooting from the centre for which the alliance partners of Mahagathbandhan have to stay united. This would not only give out a strong message to but also encourage leaders of opposition parties in the rest of the country to stand against the communal forces.

