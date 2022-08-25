Nitish Kumar exhorts alliance partners to unitedly fight BJP in LS polls

-
-
After winning the trust vote in Bihar Assembly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is exhorting his Mahagathbandhan alliance partners to unitedly work towards wiping out BJP from the Centre.
A meeting of the Mahagathbandhan's leaders at the chief minister's residence on Wednesday, deliberated on strategies to wipe out the Narendra Modi-led central government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, Congress leader Ajit Sharma and leaders of left parties besides the MLAs and MLCs of all the alliance partners were among those who attended the meet.
Nitish Kumar also hinted that Tejashwi Yadav is second in command after him and he would take decisions in his absence.
Participating in the discussion Tejashwi Yadav said that Mahagathbandhan aims at uprooting BJP from the centre for which the alliance partners of Mahagathbandhan have to stay united. This would not only give out a strong message to BJP but also encourage leaders of opposition parties in the rest of the country to stand against the communal forces.
