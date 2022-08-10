Nitish wanted to become vice pres, got angry when BJP refused: Sushil Modi

-
Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wanted to become the vice president and he dumped the BJP after the party failed to accommodate his ambitions.
The former deputy CM's charge was rebutted by Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, national president of Kumar's JD(U), who also mocked Modi as a leader abandoned by the roadside by his own party as a punishment for close relations he had with Nitish Kumar.
