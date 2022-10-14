No action against senior bureaucrats involved in corruption, alleges Mufti

-
-
Low rank officers are fired without any investigation, while no action has been taken against senior bureaucrats involved in corruption in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti charged on Friday.
Her remarks came after the J-K government ordered premature retirement of 36 police personnel for their alleged involvement in corruption, lack of performance and anti-social activities.
"Odd that LG admin hasn't taken action against senior bureaucrats involved in cash for govt jobs scams-FAA, JKSI,etc. Post 2019 a new ecosystem of officers have emerged who are amassing millions without any accountability while low rank officers are fired without any investigation," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister wrote on Twitter.
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 15:49 IST
