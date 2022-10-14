No action against senior bureaucrats involved in corruption, alleges Mufti

Low rank officers are fired without any investigation, while no action has been taken against senior bureaucrats involved in in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP chief charged on Friday.

Her remarks came after the J-K government ordered premature retirement of 36 police personnel for their alleged involvement in corruption, lack of performance and anti-social activities.

"Odd that LG admin hasn't taken action against senior bureaucrats involved in cash for govt jobs scams-FAA, JKSI,etc. Post 2019 a new ecosystem of officers have emerged who are amassing millions without any accountability while low rank officers are fired without any investigation," the former chief minister wrote on Twitter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)