Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress' poll campaign in Himachal Pradesh today

-
ALSO READ
Himachal CM orders probe into Shimla-Chandigarh road collapse in Solan
Giriraj Singh raises concern over irregularities in PMAYG in Odisha
PM Kisan Yojana: How to apply for benefits under the farmer scheme
Jan Suraksha schemes bring insurance, pension accessible to common man: FM
Priyanka Gandhi urges people to unitedly work for taking country forward
-
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch the party's election campaign in Himachal Pradesh on Friday with a rally in Solan district of the state.
AICC general secretary Vadra's 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hill state.
During his visit ahead of the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh by the year-end, Modi launched a slew of development projects in Una and Chamba.
In Una, he flagged off a Vande Bharat Express, the fourth train in the series. Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III in Chamba to upgrade 3,125 km of rural roads.
Gandhi will also visit the Maa Shoolini Temple around 12 noon prior to the rally, a party statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 10:19 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU