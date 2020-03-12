No documents needed for NPR, Shah responds to opposition in Rajya Sabha

Union Home Minister said on Thursday no documents would be asked for updating the Population Register (NPR), and people would be free to give whatever information they want. He also said nobody would be marked a “doubtful” citizen.

There have been countrywide protests against the amended (CAA), the proposed Register of Citizens (NRC) and NPR since mid-December. Shah alleged the genesis of the communal riots in Delhi lay in these protests.

Replying to a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the recent communal violence in Delhi, Shah appealed to people to not be scared of the NPR process.

At several places in recent weeks, people have turned away those involved in Census and NPR enumeration. Several state governments have passed resolutions in their respective assemblies against CAA and NRC, and in some case also that only the 2010 format of NPR will be followed.

When Opposition leaders intervened to ask about the ‘D’ category, or doubtful citizens, who would then be included in the NRC, Shah said none will be marked 'D', or doubtful citizen if columns are left blank in the NPR.

Shah invited Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and other Opposition leaders to discuss NPR.

However, the Opposition later accused Shah of misleading the nation. They said they were not allowed to seek clarifications on CAA, NRC, and NPR after Shah concluded his speech, and pointed out that not giving answers to NPR questionnaire was no guarantee that they people would not be put in the ‘D’ category, as has happened in Assam.

Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien said, “Today again democracy was murdered in Parliament as none from the opposition were allowed to ask clarifications from the home minister. The home minister did not utter the ‘NRC’ word even once, and lied on NPR.”

O’Brien said the opposition was not interested in meeting Shah over coffee, but he should clarify the doubts on CAA, and NPR from the floor of Parliament.

Responding to opposition MPs pointing to hate speeches made by BJP leaders, Shah suggested leaders of opposition parties were equally culpable and hate speeches had started in the aftermath of anti-CAA protests.

He reiterated that those found involved in the Delhi riots, irrespective of their religion or party affiliation, will not be spared. The Home Minister said Muslims are being misled and none will lose their citizenship.