Noida police bans private drones till Wednesday eve over CM visit

The police has prohibited use of private in Gautam Buddh Nagar from Tuesday ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's proposed visit to the district, an official order said.

The use of private has been banned till Wednesday evening by the police commissioner under section 144 of the CrPC, which is already imposed in the districts adjoining Delhi in western UP.

The chief minister's visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar is scheduled on September 22. In view of the security of the chief minister, restricting the use of private is important, said the order.

Hence, I pass this order under CrPC section 144 to prohibit any private person or organization from using drones from September 21 till September 22 evening, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shradda Pandey said in the order.

The police have also warned of action under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by government officials) against violators of the order.

