BJP leadership upset over B S Yediyurappa's comments on Modi wave

-
ALSO READ
Yediyurappa: BJP's seasoned neta relents, but too early to write him off
Yediyurappa quits as Karnataka CM on day of govt's 2nd anniversary
Yediyurappa requests TN CM not to oppose Mekedatu project, offers meeting
B S Yediyurappa resigns as CM, suspense continues on his successor
Yediyurappa asks CM to withdraw order giving him cabinet minister status
-
The BJP leadership in Karnataka and at the Centre is upset over former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's comments that Modi wave alone will not win elections in the state, party sources said.
Yediyurappa had stated on Sunday while addressing a working committee meeting that the party workers should not be under the illusion that they can win elections using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name alone. And they cannot rely on this factor alone. "The party workers should reach out to the people with their development work. The party should take workers from oppressed classes in confidence and form booth-level teams," he explained.
Yediyurappa said it is easy to win Lok Sabha elections in the name of the Prime Minister, but the real test is to win upcoming bypolls in two assembly constituencies.
"No doubt the BJP will come to power in the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024 under the leadership ofPrime Minister Modi. But, the party should be strengthened to ensure victories in all elections," he said.
However, the party leadership is upset with these remarks. "The issue has been communicated to the high command, they will take a call," the sources in the party said.
However, on the other hand B.Y. Vijayendra has remarked while answering the question whether the party has put brakes on state tour plans of his father, he said, "all brakes are in the hands of my father. Yediyurappa can apply brakes whenever he wants."
The party insiders explain that, after he was asked to step down from the post of Chief Minister, this is the first time a bold statement has come from Yediyurappa with regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
--IANS
mka/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU