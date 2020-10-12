Not possible for anyone to make Rahul understand India-China issue: BJP MP

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi trying to discourage people amid Covid-19: Giriraj Singh
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt on state of economy, unemployment
Why no interest waiver on loans for middle class, Rahul Gandhi asks govt
Power without responsibility is Congress' character: Rajnath Singh
'Group of 23' don't want Rahul Gandhi to emerge stronger, says Cong leader
-
BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast has rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the government's handling of the India-China issue, saying it was not possible for anyone to make him understand such matters.
Targeting the government over the nearly five-month-long military standoff in eastern Ladakh, Gandhi had said last week that during the UPA's rule, "China would not dare to take a step inside our territory".
He said had UPA been in power, "we would have evicted and thrown out China and it would not have taken 15 minutes to do so".
The BJP MP on Sunday asked Gandhi to study the matter in detail.
"It is not possible for any school or social worker to make him understand such matters," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU