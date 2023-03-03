JUST IN
Number wise: Which state in India has the most educated politicians?
Rivals say 'Mar jaa Modi' while country says 'Mat jaa Modi': PM Modi
PM Modi slams rivals for propaganda, sets sights on party win in Kerala
CBI to seeks further custody of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam
Next govt in K'taka will shape as per Yediyurappa's wish: Rajnath Singh
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC order a 'tight slap' on Modi govt, says AAP
BJP conspiracy to weaken India's values will not succeed: Surjewala
Delhi BJP urges AAP to deposit Rs 21 cr spent on lawyers in excise case
Senior AAP leader Atishi to become first woman minister in Kejriwal Cabinet
Kejriwal calls meeting of AAP MLAs, MCD councillors to discuss strategies
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Rivals say 'Mar jaa Modi' while country says 'Mat jaa Modi': PM Modi
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Number wise: Which state in India has the most educated politicians?

A higher percentage of candidates and winners in elections are now graduates. Read more to find out which state does the best

Topics
Election | Tripura | Meghalaya

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

politicians, neta
The north-eastern state of Manipur topped the list with a 77 per cent share of graduates among both candidates and winners in the latest election

An increasing share of India's state-level politicians is made up of graduates.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Election

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 12:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU