Old friends are the best: Sidhu after meeting Prashant Kishor

After poll strategist declined the offer to join the party, former Punjab chief met him on Tuesday and shared a picture with him saying "old friends are the best".

"Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK Old wine, Old gold and Old friends still the best!!!" Sidhu said on Twitter, sharing his picture with Kishor.

Earlier in the day, Kishor declined the offer to join it and be a part of its Empowered Action Group for 2024 Lok Sabha elections saying more than him the Congress party needs leadership and collective will to fix deep-rooted structural problems through reforms.

The poll strategist has been engaged with the Congress for bringing such changes and evolving the party's strategy for upcoming elections and had made a detailed presentation on his plan to top party leaders.

