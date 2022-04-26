Old friends are the best: Sidhu after meeting Prashant Kishor

-
ALSO READ
Prashant Kishor to meet Sonia Gandhi tomorrow, discuss joining Congress
Kishor wants to join Congress without any preconditions: Party gen secy
1988 case: SC asks Navjot Sidhu to respond to application within 2 weeks
No other priority than peace in Punjab: Sidhu slams AAP over law and order
Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu, Majithia trailing in Amritsar East seat
-
After poll strategist Prashant Kishor declined the Congress offer to join the party, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met him on Tuesday and shared a picture with him saying "old friends are the best".
"Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK Old wine, Old gold and Old friends still the best!!!" Sidhu said on Twitter, sharing his picture with Kishor.
Earlier in the day, Kishor declined the Congress offer to join it and be a part of its Empowered Action Group for 2024 Lok Sabha elections saying more than him the Congress party needs leadership and collective will to fix deep-rooted structural problems through reforms.
The poll strategist has been engaged with the Congress for bringing such changes and evolving the party's strategy for upcoming elections and had made a detailed presentation on his plan to top party leaders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU