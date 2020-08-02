Om Prakash Dhankar: The big test ahead for BJP's new Haryana chief

With an eye on maintaining the caste balance in its ranks, the BJP leadership has passed on the state unit’s reins from Subhash Barala to Om Prakash Dhankar — both Jat. The selection is being seen as an attempt at reconciliation with the Jat community, which has been at loggerheads with the party since the February 2016 violence.

However, political observers are of the view that Dhankar’s elevation would hardly translate into votes, given his poor electoral performances. Dhankar, 58, a ground-level RSS worker, has held several organisational posts during his nearly ...