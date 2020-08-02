JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

Ram Temple is almost here, but what next for hindutva politics?
Business Standard

Om Prakash Dhankar: The big test ahead for BJP's new Haryana chief

Despite being one of the most powerful ministers during the first term of the BJP-led government, in 2019, he lost to Kuldeep Vats, a Congress candidate, by 11,245 votes

Topics
indian politics | Haryana Government | BJP

Nitin Kumar 

With an eye on maintaining the caste balance in its ranks, the BJP leadership has passed on the state unit’s reins from Subhash Barala to Om Prakash Dhankar — both Jat. The selection is being seen as an attempt at reconciliation with the Jat community, which has been at loggerheads with the party since the February 2016 violence.

However, political observers are of the view that Dhankar’s elevation would hardly translate into votes, given his poor electoral performances. Dhankar, 58, a ground-level RSS worker, has held several organisational posts during his nearly ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, August 02 2020. 17:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU