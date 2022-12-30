Oppn legislators stage demonstration demanding Maharashtra guv's removal

-
-
Legislators of Opposition parties on Friday staged a demonstration in the Vidhan Sabha complex here demanding the ouster of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his alleged remarks about icons of the state.
The legislators led by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, LOP in legislative council Ambadas Danve, state Congress chief Nana Patole, Rohit Pawar, among others raised slogans outside the House on the last day of the winter session.
The opposition legislators holding black caps and a banner shouted slogans demanding Koshyari's removal.
The Opposition has been seeking the ouster of the governor since his recent remark that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a "hero of the past".
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 16:57 IST
