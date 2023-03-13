JUST IN
Oppn to meet at Kharge's office ahead of 2nd phase of Budget session Monday
VP flags 'free fall of info' in name of freedom of speech in all-party meet
PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on democracy in Karnataka
Statsguru: Six charts show fund flow to national-level political parties
Kejriwal, Mann to lead AAP's 'Tiranga Yatra' in Jaipur on Monday
'Hath se Hath Jodo' yatra aims at mobilising support before 2024 elections
Some people trying to defame country: UP CM on Rahul's remarks in London
Modi govt's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism will continue: Shah
Rumours, says Tejashwi Yadav on ED claims of Rs 600 cr 'proceeds of crime'
Misusing constitutional bodies: BRS MP to BJP after ED questioned Kavitha
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Oppn to meet at Kharge's office ahead of 2nd phase of Budget session Monday
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Oppn MPs move adjournment & suspension of business notices in Parliament

The opposition MPs have moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha and also given a notice for suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha

Topics
Member of Parliament | Parliament | Budget session

IANS  |  New Delhi 

parliament
Photo: Bloomberg

The opposition MPs have moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha and also given a notice for suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha.

Lok Sabha Congress MP Manish Tewari has moved the notice on the issue of Chinese transgressions, and Manickam Tagore's notice is on the issue of hike in LPG prices.

In the Rajya Sabha the suspension notice was given on post-poll violence in Tripura by Binay Vishwam, CPl MP.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, who met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday ahead of the second part of the Budget Session, said that they want discussion on every burning issue.

Kharge said that he met Dhankhar ahead of the Parliament's resuming session to seek his cooperation.

"We, as Opposition parties, are keen to play a constructive role in making the government accountable and would want discussion on every burning issue facing the nation," he said.

Earlier, Dhankhar chaired a meeting of party leaders in the Rajya Sabha ahead of the forthcoming second part of the Budget Session at his residence.

He also met the members of the panel of Vice Chairmen of the House.

--IANS

miz/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Member of Parliament

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 09:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU