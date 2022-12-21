Oppn to protest at Gandhi statue demanding debate on China's transgression

-
Opposition parties will on Wednesday stage a protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises to demand a discussion on the latest Chinese transgressions in Arunachal Pradesh.
The Opposition has alleged that the Centre is not allowing a debate as it is "hiding something".
Meanwhile, 12 opposition parties will join Wednesday's protest, according to a Congress leader.
On Tuesday, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh had sought to know the Centre's stance on the transgressions and asked why wasn't the Chinese Ambassador issued a demarche.
First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 09:15 IST
