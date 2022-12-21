JUST IN
BJP will cross 350 seats in 2024 polls: National Gen Secy Dushyant Gautam

BJP's National General Secretary, Dushyant Kumar Gautam has said that his party will win more than 350 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election

BJP | Elections | National political parties

IANS  |  Panaji 

Dushyant Kumar Gautam
BJP's National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam | Photo: ANI

BJP's National General Secretary, Dushyant Kumar Gautam has said that his party will win more than 350 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

During his visit to Goa, Gautam held meetings with BJP's district committees, 'Mahila Morcha' (party's women wing) and booths at several places.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader added that he was in Goa to check the party's progress and to strengthen it further.

"During such visits, I also inform our workers about the progress made by the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even discuss the future challenges," he said.

"We will cross 350 seats in upcoming Lok Sabha election," he replied to a question.

"We are getting the opportunity to host G20 meetings. Even in Goa around eight meetings will be held. So to encourage all these activities we are working," he added.

Gautam said that BJP workers are working to make booths and the party organisation stronger.

--IANS

sbk/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 08:03 IST

