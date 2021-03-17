Opposition parties form govt to loot: UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday targeted the Opposition, saying they form governments to loot and promote families in

Addressing a gram chaupal organised at Ramlila Maidan of Kudwar, Singh claimed, "Remaining away from family-based politics, the BJP has given important posts to hardworking people in the organisation and the government.

Even a common worker in our party can dream of sitting at the top position. Whereas, in the SP, BSP and Congress, ordinary workers are kept away from top posts because of the importance given to families," he said.

Singh also claimed that his party forms governments to serve the poor whereas parties like the SP,BSP and Congress form governments to loot and promote particular families.

