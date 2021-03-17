Opposition parties form govt to loot: UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh

-
ALSO READ
Visionless opposition indulging in propaganda, says Yogi Adityanath
The angry Vishwaguru
BJP looks to increase seats in Uttar Pradesh Council elections this year
Atmosphere spoilt by parties indulging in caste politics: UP BJP chief
Oppn parties nurtured mafia elements during their 15-year rule in UP: Yogi
-
Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday targeted the Opposition, saying they form governments to loot and promote families in politics.
Addressing a gram chaupal organised at Ramlila Maidan of Kudwar, Singh claimed, "Remaining away from family-based politics, the BJP has given important posts to hardworking people in the organisation and the government.
Even a common worker in our party can dream of sitting at the top position. Whereas, in the SP, BSP and Congress, ordinary workers are kept away from top posts because of the importance given to families," he said.
Singh also claimed that his party forms governments to serve the poor whereas parties like the SP,BSP and Congress form governments to loot and promote particular families.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU