Border row: Shiv Sena wants Belgaum to be declared Union Territory

-
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena welcomes Amit Shah's stand on Maharashtra Governor-CM letter row
India-China border row: 7th round of talks ends without any agreement
China committed to peace, stability in border areas with India: spokesman
'Farmers beaten up': Shiv Sena slams Centre for imposing 'BJP's democrazy'
Using water cannons on protesting farmers amid cold wave cruel: Shiv Sena
-
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said
Belgaum should be declared as a Union Territory, alleging that atrocities on Marathi-speaking people by pro-Kannada outfits were continuing there.
An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' alleged that a pro-Kannada organisation recently beat up Marathi people in Belgaum, removed Marathi boards from shops there and also targeted pro-Marathi social media users.
The Karnataka police were also harassing Marathi people, it claimed.
"If the atrocities are not going to stop, then the Centre should declared Belgaum as a Union Territory," it said.
Maharashtra claims certain areas, including Belgaum, Karwar and Nippani which are part of Karnataka, contending the majority of population in these areas is Marathi- speaking.
The dispute between the two states over Belgaum and other border areas is pending before the Supreme Court for many years.
The editorial in 'Saamana' requested Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to up take the issue with the Centre and Karnataka chief minister.
There are Marathi people in Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Vadodara (Gujarat) also. But, they never had any clashes with locals, the publication said.
It also said people speaking different languages have been residing in Maharashtra for so many years and that Marathi people never treated them badly.
"The way the BJP government in Karnataka is handling the atrocities committed on the Marathi community by locals, it seems to be encouraging such miscreants," the Sena alleged.
It is "illegal" to treat Marathi-speaking people in such a way when the boundary dispute issue is pending before the Supreme Court, the editorial said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU