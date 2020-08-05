Other Opposition leaders follow Priyanka Vadra in hailing Ram Mandir

general secretary Priyanka Vadra on Tuesday had congratulated the people on the foundation-laying of at and called for marking the occasion as unity day. A day after, greetings poured from almost the entire opposition.

The Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav, tweeted on Wednesday morning that both, the present and future generations will follow the path shown by Lord Ram. He hoped the people would follow Lord Ram's principles on peace and morality. Taking the name of Lord Shiva and Krishna also, Yadav congratulated people on the occasion.





Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, in her statement ahead of the bhoomi pujan for the Ram Mandir, said the apex court had solved this long-pending dispute. She credited the Supreme Court for the construction of the and said that her party believes everyone should abide by the court decision. West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee tweeted 'Mahan Mera Hindustan'. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed happiness over the foundation-laying in The breakaway faction of Samajwadi Party led by former minister Shivpal Yadav too greeted the people of state on the occasion of bhoomi pujan.

It may be recalled that Priyanka had, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the bhoomi pujan of the Ram Lalla temple should help spread the message of unity, fraternity and cultural confluence.