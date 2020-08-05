Ram Mandir to change region's economy, create new opportunities: PM

The construction of the grand will change the economy of the region, by creating new opportunities and providing jobs for the people living there, said Prime Minister after performing bhoomi pujan for Ram Mandir in on Wednesday. The PM added that the centuries-long wait was over now, and that Lord Ram belongs to everyone and remains in the heart of all.

Asserting that a new era of development had begun with the construction of in Ayodhya, Modi said, "Whenever we have embraced the name of Ram there has been development."





Addressing a small gathering of 175 guests invited specially for the bhoomi pujan on Wednesday, the PM said that name of Lord Ram is the thread that binds the nation. He added that every region's literature has a Ramayan, and all revere Ram.

Recalling the decades-old temple movement, Modi said that all those who laid their lives and toiled hard for the grand temple of Lord Ram must be happy today.

The prime minister in his address also reminded the people of the inclusive character of Lord Ram and said that it is because of him India still maintains unity among diversity. He said that today in every part of the world people are rejoicing the foundation-laying of the in

Citing many of the couplets from Ram Charit Manas, Modi said that the concept of Ram Rajya was development of all (Sabka Vikas) and that his government was following that principle.



Praising the state government’s effort in given a face-lift, the prime minister said many developmental projects have been started here.

It may be mentioned that the Adityanath government started projects worth Rs 451 crore on Wednesday alone. Several other mega projects are in the pipeline. The UP government is planning to build a vast religious township in Ayodhya, akin to Angkor wat of Cambodia.