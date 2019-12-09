- Opposition parties prepare ground to counter Citizenship Amendment Bill
Parliament LIVE: Amit Shah to introduce Citizenship Amendment Bill
Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Citizenship Amendment Bill proposes to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries.
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (RSTV/PTI Photo)
Lok Sabha will on Monday debate and vote on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill, which proposes to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries--the first time that India is seeking to grant nationality on the basis of religion.
The Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 by seeking to grant citizenship to undocumented and illegal non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. Lok Sabha is expected to vote on the Bill on Monday and Rajya Sabha a day later, said media reports.
The Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the Left Front oppose the Bill, calling it anti-Muslim. BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah has made the legislation the centerpiece of his campaign against “illegal infiltrators".
