Parliament session LIVE: Citizenship Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today, amid widespread protests against the proposed law in the Northeast. While the Modi-led government is confident of the Bill sailing through smoothly owing to the strength of numbers, the Opposition has decided to oppose it tooth and nail.
The current strength of the House is 240 and the government will need more than half the votes to win this one that means 121. Currently, the NDA government can reach 127 against 113 of the Opposition.
The CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday by 311:80 vote.
