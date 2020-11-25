Patel's role in strengthening Congress will always be remembered: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi to review coronavirus situation with CMs on Tuesday
Lanka Dinakar calls Rahul 'Twitter Gandhi' for skipping Parliament session
Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over non-bullet proof vehicles for soldiers
Youths know Modi, Nitish Kumar 'looted' Bihar, says Rahul Gandhi
Narendra Modi's 70th birthday: 10 initiatives that make him popular
-
Condoling the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his role in strengthening the opposition party will always be remembered.
Patel spent years in public life, serving the society, Modi noted.
A top strategist of the Congress and a most-trusted ally of its president Sonia Gandhi, Patel (71) died here in the early hours of Wednesday.
He was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram and had been critical for a few days. He had contracted COVID-19 and subsequently, developed complications.
"Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace," the prime minister said in a tweet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU