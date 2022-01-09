Phunchok Stanzin appointed new Ladakh BJP president, replaces MP Namgyal

-
ALSO READ
World's highest motorable road at 18,600 ft inaugurated in Ladakh
Assam, Meghalaya to set up committees for inter-state border disputes
CDS Gen Rawat installs Victory Flame at Kargil War Memorial in Dras
World's largest khadi national flag, weighing 1,000 kg, unveiled in Leh
Pramod Sawant to be BJP's chief minister face for 2022 Goa polls
-
Former executive councillor Phunchok Stanzin was on Sunday appointed the new president of the BJP's Ladakh unit, replacing Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.
Namgyal, BJP MP from Ladakh, who was appointed to the post in July 2020, welcomed the new appointment.
In a communication, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said, "BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Phunchok Stanzin as state president of Ladakh BJP."
"The appointment comes into immediate effect," Singh said in his letter, copies of which were also addressed to the state in-charge and the general secretary (organisation) for Ladakh.
Stanzin was working as the state unit vice-president of the party and had earlier served as an executive councillor in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh.
Welcoming Stanzin's appointment as the party president in Ladakh, Namgyal expressed his gratitude to Nadda and the senior party leadership for their support and guidance during his tenure as the state unit chief.
He also thanked his team members for their cooperation in retaining power at the LAHDC, Leh for the larger interest of Ladakh as well as the nation.
Namgyal expressed his heartiest congratulations to Stanzin and all the members of the BJP for the new leadership.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU