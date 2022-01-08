LIVE: EC to announce UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur election date
Election 2022 schedule: ECI will announce election dates for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur Assembly elections today at 3:30 pm. Stay tuned for Assembly elections 2022 LIVE update
Topics
Assembly elections | UP elections | Uttarakhand Assembly elections
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Election Commission of India. Photo: Shutterstock
Assembly Election Dates Announcement LIVE updates: The Election Commission of India is set to announce the schedule for Uttara Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa Assembly elections today. While 403 Assembly seats are slated to go to polls in Uttar Pradesh, 70 seats are up for grabs in Uttarakhand, 117 seats in Punjab, 40 seats in Goa and 60 seats in Manipur.
As Omicron sweeps through the country, driving an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, Uttarakhand has become the first poll-bound state to ban political rallies and protests amid the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the state. Congress will no longer hold public rallies in Uttar Pradesh to prevent mass gathering and the party has urged Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi to do the same.
As per media reports, EC is planning to put a cap on the number of roadshows a party can do. The poll body is also looking at increasing the number of polling booths in each constituency and reducing the number of voters further from 1,200.
