PM doing drama, being childish; Rahul hugged to show compassion: Congress

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) P.L. Punia on Saturday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi's hotly-debated hug to in the Parliament was to show compassion.

"On one hand, the leaders of BJP endlessly attack Rahul day in and day out. However, it was Rahul who walked up to Modi and hugged him to show compassion. How can the now do a drama over it? He is behaving like a child now," Punia told ANI.

In an exclusive interview to ANI on Saturday, Prime Minister continued his jibe against Rahul and said the latter's hug act in the Parliament during no-confidence motion discussion was nothing but a childish act.

"It is for you to judge whether it was a childish act or not. And, if you are unable to decide that, watch the wink and you will get the answer," the Prime Minister said.

Rahul hugged the Prime Minister after concluding his speech during the debate on the no-confidence motion. However, moments later, Rahul was seen winking at a fellow

Congress chief's unexpected hug invited a huge criticism from the BJP leaders with many terming it a "childish act".

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also labelled Rahul's hug as an "extremely childish act." Home Minister also mocked the act by saying that Rahul "began a Chipko movement after hugging Prime Minister Modi in Parliament.