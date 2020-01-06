Shah accuses Rahul, Priyanka of misleading minorities on Citizenship Act

JUST IN
Cong says JNU violence smacks of Nazi rule; Amarinder protests 'barbarism'
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accused senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of misleading minorities on the Citizenship Act, saying they are lying on the issue.

Addressing a gathering at an event here, Shah said Delhi bore the brunt of "riots" for four days during the recent violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act. He added that the AAP government and the Congress were responsible for it.
First Published: Mon, January 06 2020. 14:15 IST

