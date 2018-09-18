PM Modi envisions Varanasi as the healthcare hub of eastern India

Prime Minister said on Tuesday that his parliamentary constituency of was fast emerging as a regional hub in eastern India.

Addressing a public meeting at the (BHU), Modi said while a string of new hospitals in the public and private sectors were coming up in Kashi, and existing medical facilities were being upgraded.

He referred to the upcoming cancer hospital in apart from the agreement between the administration and the (AIIMS) for the Regional Ophthalmology Centre to buttress his point.

“In the near future, these new medical facilities would not only serve the local people but provide services to the neighbouring states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and even Nepal,” he observed.

The PM said the government was also encouraging the private sector to set up facilities in the region. Besides, Modi said the universal healthcare scheme for the poor, popularly dubbed as Modicare, would be launched on September 23 pan-India to benefit 500 million people with free medical insurance net of Rs 500,000.

He added that the would energise startups. “I have been told that the Incubation Centre has received about 80 startups applications from all over India, while 20 are already onboard.”

As the local Member of Parliament, Modi presented his four-year report card before the people, whom he termed as his ‘high command’ and ‘master’ saying he was accountable to the electorate for every penny spent on development works. He said was one of the few Indian cities with piped domestic gas infrastructure.

Prime Minister and Chief Minister during a public meeting, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

He lauded chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also present on the occasion, for speeding up the various projects after coming to power in the state last year.

The PM said Varanasi would host the 2019 even as he urged the local people to extend warm hospitality to visitors, who would then become global brand ambassadors to promote tourism in the region.

“The ghats (river banks) are much cleaner today due to people’s contribution and setting up of solid waste disposal plants. We are also taking measures to check the discharge of urban waste into river Ganga,” he informed.

More than 200 projects totalling Rs 210 billion were underway, he claimed, for cleaning Ganga, of which Varanasi alone accounted for projects worth Rs 60 billion.

Besides, the Centre was working on promoting the traditional crafts of Varanasi, including weaving, handicraft and terracotta artifacts etc, through common facility centres, financing and marketing support.

Yesterday, Modi had celebrated his 68th birthday with children and later offered prayers at the famous Vishwanath temple. Today, he inaugurated or laid the foundation of projects to the tune of Rs 5.57 billion.