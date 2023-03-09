PM Modi holds separate meetings with Gujarat BJP leaders, state officials

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes
S Jaishankar holds bilateral, multilateral meetings during UNGA session
Blinken in Delhi to attend G20 foreign ministers, Quad meetings: Officials
Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again
EC holds meetings in Gujarat to review preparedness for Assembly polls
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held separate meetings with key leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as well as senior officials of the Gujarat government in Gandhinagar before leaving for Delhi. He reached the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after watching the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. At the Raj Bhavan, he first met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP president C R Paatil and state BJP general secretary (organisation) Ratnakar, sources said. At the meeting, Modi is believed to have taken stock of the performance of the state government during the first 100 days and ongoing development works.
Patel became Gujarat CM for the second time in December last year following the party's landslide victory. Soon afterwards, the PM held another meeting with senior Gujarat officials including Chief Secretary Raj Kumar and Chief Principal Secretary to the CM, K Kailashnathan.
After the meeting, the prime minister left for Ahmedabad Airport in the evening.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 20:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU