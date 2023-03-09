PM Modi holds separate meetings with Gujarat BJP leaders, state officials

Prime Minister on Thursday held separate meetings with key leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as well as senior officials of the government in Gandhinagar before leaving for Delhi. He reached the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after watching the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Stadium in Motera area with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. At the Raj Bhavan, he first met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state president C R Paatil and state general secretary (organisation) Ratnakar, sources said. At the meeting, Modi is believed to have taken stock of the performance of the state government during the first 100 days and ongoing development works.

Patel became CM for the second time in December last year following the party's landslide victory. Soon afterwards, the PM held another meeting with senior Gujarat officials including Chief Secretary Raj Kumar and Chief Principal Secretary to the CM, K Kailashnathan.

After the meeting, the prime minister left for Ahmedabad Airport in the evening.

