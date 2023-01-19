JUST IN
Business Standard

Poll-bound Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya depend on Centre for development

In line with other states, inflation remains a worry in Tripura and Nagaland, though Meghalaya has controlled it a bit more efficiently

Topics
Northeast India | Election

Indivjal Dhasmana 

Photo: ANI

Three of the seven sister states — Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya — are heavily dependent on the Centre for the development work as their own tax revenues contribute less than one-third of their total taxes.

The bulk of borrowed funds mainly goes into revenue expenditure in the three states that will go to the polls next month. Unemployment remains a major concern in Nagaland.

In line with other states, inflation remains a worry in Tripura and Nagaland, though Meghalaya has controlled it a bit more efficiently.
 

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 22:48 IST

