Portfolio allocated in MP, Narottam Mishra retained as Home Minister

Portfolios were allocated in the Cabinet on Monday with Narottam Mishra being retained as the state's Home Minister.

Mishra has also been allocated the charge of Parliamentary Affairs and Law and Justice.

Yashodhara Raje Scindia has been allocated Sports, Youth Welfare, Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment portfolios.

Gopal Bhargava has been given the charge of the Public Works Department and Cottage and Rural Industries.

While Imarti Devi has been appointed the Minister for Women and Child Development.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has retained General Administration Department, Public Relations, Narmada Valley Development and other departments not allocated to any other Ministers.

Chouhan on July 2 had held the first cabinet meeting in Bhopal after 28 Ministers were inducted into his cabinet.

This was the second cabinet expansion since Chouhan returned as the Chief Minister on March 23. He had earlier only inducted five ministers in the cabinet in April.