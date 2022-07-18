Presidential poll: 10 states, 1 UT record 100% voting; overall turnout 99%

-
The Election Commission Monday said over 99 per cent of the total 4,796 electors cast their votes in presidential poll, while 10 states and the Union Territory of Puducherry recorded a turnout of 100 per cent.
The election was concluded successfully in a free, fair and transparent manner at the Parliament House and at 30 centres within State Legislative Assemblies across the country including in Delhi and Puducherry, the poll panel said in a statement.
"As per reports being received, out of a total of 771 Members of Parliament entitled to vote (05 vacant) and similarly out of total 4025 Members of the Legislative Assemblies entitled to vote (06 vacant and 02 disqualified), over 99 per cent cast their votes today," the statement said.
A 100 per cent voting by MLAs was reported from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the statement reads.
Forty-four MPs were permitted to vote at state headquarters, nine MLAs at Parliament House and two MLAs in other states' headquarters.
The BJP-led NDA had nominated Droupadi Murmu as its candidate, while the joint opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha for the 16th Presidential election.
Polling was held between 10 am to 5 pm at the 31 locations.
