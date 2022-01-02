PM Modi to inaugurate development projects in Manipur, Tripura

Prime Minister will visit and on January 4 during which he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several developmental projects.

In a statement on Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore in Imphal. Thereafter in Agartala, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and will also launch two key development initiatives."

In the poll-bound Manipur, Modi will inaugurate 13 projects worth around Rs 1,850 crore and lay the foundation stone of nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore. These projects relate to diverse sectors such as road infrastructure, drinking water supply, health, urban development, housing, information technology, skill development, art and culture, among others.

"In line with the countrywide projects to improve connectivity, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of construction of five National Highway Projects to be built at a cost of more than Rs 1,700 crore. The construction of these highways with a cumulative length of more than 110 km, will be a major step to improve the road connectivity of the region," the statement added.

Another important infrastructure that will enhance seamless year-round connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion, is the construction of Steel Bridge built over Barak River on NH-37 built at a cost of over Rs 75 crore. This Steel Bridge will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister during the programme.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate, to the people of Manipur, 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 1,100 crore. This will be a major step in further boosting the mobile connectivity of the state," the PMO said.

Modi will inaugurate drinking water supply projects in the state.

"In an effort to strengthen the health sector in the state, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 'State of the Art Cancer Hospital' in Imphal worth around Rs 160 crore on PPP basis. Further, to boost the Covid related infrastructure in the State, the Prime Minister will inaugurate '200 Bedded Covid Hospital at Kiyamgei' which has been set up at a cost of about Rs 37 crore in collaboration with DRDO," the PMO said.

A step towards realisation of the Prime Minister's relentless efforts for the rejuvenation and transformation of Indian cities, will be the completion of multiple projects under the 'Imphal Smart City Mission'

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for construction of Institute of Performing Arts at Gurgaon, Haryana.

During his visit to Tripura, Modi will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport and launch key initiatives: Mukhyamantri Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.

New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, built at a cost of about Rs 450 crore, is a state of art building spread over 30,000 square metres having modern facilities and supported by the latest IT network integrated system. Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools is aimed to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing High/Higher secondary schools to Vidyajyoti Schools with state of art facilities and quality education.

Mukhyamantri Gram Samriddhi Yojana aims to achieve the benchmark standards for service delivery in core development sectors at the village level.

