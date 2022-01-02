Assam will see some rationalization of AFSPA this year: CM Sarma

Amid the clamour for repealing of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Chief Minister on Saturday said that that this year there will be some rationalization of

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said, " will see some rationalization of during the year 2022 as Army has virtually withdrawn from leaving five-six districts. So it is a dynamic situation."

He further said that after four months, will come up for renewal, at that stage, the Assam government will take pragmatic decisions in consultation with the Home department.

On the AFSPA in Nagaland, Sarma said that the Centre has formed a panel that will submit a report in 45 days. He said that they were hoping for a positive development after the report.

Earlier on December 30 last year, the Centre had extended the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 or AFSPA in for another six months, mentioning that the state is in such a "disturbed and dangerous condition" that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary.

The announcement was made through a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs amid calls from the Northeastern state to withdraw it after the alleged botched security operation near Oting Village in Nagaland's Mon district that left 14 civilians and one jawan dead on December 4.

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 provides certain special powers to a member of the Armed Forces in areas in the Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura. The powers were also extended to forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir as well.

