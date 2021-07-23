Privilege motion against MoS over no deaths due to oxygen shortage' remarks

-
ALSO READ
US eager to involve Indian investigators in clinical trials on Covid: Fauci
Govt to take decision in 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG tells SC
Modi govt decides to give one year extension to Venugopal as A-G
Canada recommends mixing, matching of Astra, Moderna, Pfizer Covid vaccines
Covid: Committed to data transparency on Covaxin, says Bharat Biotech
-
Congress leader K C Venugopal on Thursday moved a privilege motion against Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar for misleading the parliament on deaths due to shortage of oxygen in the country amid COVID-19 outbreak.
He said the entire country witnessed how people were scrambling for oxygen and many patients in several hospitals died due to the shortage of the life-saving gas during the second wave of coronavirus.
"I have moved a privilege motion to the Rajya Sabha chairman demanding action against the Minister of State for Health due to misinformation given to the Rajya Sabha on my starred question," he told reporters here.
Venugopal said he had asked a question on how many people died in the country due to lack of oxygen, but the minister replied that there was no such death.
"This is totally baseless and against the truth because we have enough evidence in the public domain. You can see that their own Goa minister quoted that so many people died due to oxygen shortage. Their Karnataka minister also said so," he said, adding that ministers in Haryana and Andhra Pradesh also admitted deaths due to shortage of oxygen.
The Congress leader added that the MoS misled the House with false information.
That is why I have moved a privilege motion asking the chairman to send it to the privileges committee for a thorough inquiry," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU