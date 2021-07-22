BJP slams opposition over Pegasus issue, says attempt at spreading lies

-
Tamil Nadu BJP national co-incharge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Wednesday accused the opposition parties of trying to defame BJP in the name of Pegasus spyware row without any proper evidence.
Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "The opposition parties including Congress and TMC have come together over the Pegasus Spyware issue, just to defame BJP government."
He said that unable to digest the name and fame of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the developmental activities that the BJP government has taken up over the years, these opposition parties are now against trying to spread falsehood about BJP, despite failing for several time in the past, while attempting the same.
He said that such acts are being done with a wasted interest to damage the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with damaging the fame and status of India.
He further mentioned that the opposition parties have not even allowed for the introduction of the new parliamentary members for the first time in the history of India.
"The whole country knows about the Congress party and its deeds during their regime. He said that the Congress party always speaks the Pakistan and China languages and has no right to speak about National Integrity. Even during the Pulwama attack, while the Security Forces have stood strong, even then the Congress party has politicised this issue and the terrorist attack," the BJP leader added.
