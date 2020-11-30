Priyanka Gandhi urges people to support farmers protesting new agri laws

-
Questioning how the farm laws were formulated without consulting the farmers, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged the people of the country to raise their voice in support of the protesting farmers.
The Congress leader, taking to Twitter, also alleged that the farm laws only benefit the billionaire friends of the Central government.
"Name is farm law, but only billionaire friends get all the benefit. How can farm laws be made without consulting the farmers? How can farmers' benefits be ignored? The government has to listen to farmers. Come, let us raise our voice in support of the farmers together," she tweeted in Hindi.
This comes as thousands of farmers have gathered at the border of the national capital to protest against the farm laws recently enacted by the Central government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had, yesterday, announced that the Centre is willing to discuss all of the farmers' issues.
Shah had also assured the farmers that they are ready to hold discussions before December 3, when a meeting was called by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, if they shift their protest to a structured place and vacate roads and highways, where they have been protesting.
Meanwhile, farmers protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana had on Sunday rejected the Central government's offer to hold talks saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them.
