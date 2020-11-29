Elections will not solve Kashmir problem, says Mufti a day after DDC polls

-
A day after Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its first elections since the abrogation of Article 370, bifurcating the erstwhile state into two Union territories, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said simply conducting polls would not solve the problem of Kashmir, which in turn would persist as long as the Centre's 2019 decision was not revoked and a dialogue was not held with Pakistan.
"Until and unless the Kashmir issue (with Pakistan) is resolved, the problems (in the Valley) will remain. The issue won't be resolved till Article 370 is reinstated. Ministers will come and go. Simply conducting elections is no solution to the problem," said Mufti, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief.
She, however, expressed happiness that people are willing to express the need for having a dialogue with Pakistan. "We're having the 9th, 10th rounds of talks with China. Is it (not having a dialogue with Pakistan) because it is a Muslim country? Because everything is being made communal now," Mufti tweeted on Sunday.
On targeting the Gupkar Alliance, she alleged the BJP wants to ban my party because I raise my voice. "I am repeatedly told that Article 370 is being talked about since my release. But what can I do about that," she asked.
Mufti added that after her party decided to participate in the District Development Council (DDC) polls, the degree of oppression has increased in Jammu and Kashmir.
"After we decided to participate in the DDC elections, the degree of oppression has increased in Jammu and Kashmir. Candidates of PAGD (Gupkar Alliance) are confined and are not allowed to go out for campaigning. How candidates will contest if they are not allowed to canvass," asked Mufti.
"They (BJP) call Muslims as Pakistani, Sardars (Sikhs) Khalistani, activists "urban naxal" and students members of "tukde-tukde gang" and anti-national. I fail to understand if everyone is terrorist and anti-national, then who is Hindustani in this country? Only BJP workers," she asked, adding the BJP wants to develop an ecosystem where there is no place for democracy.
