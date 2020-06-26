JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Cong asks PM to come clean on whether he misled nation on China incursion
Business Standard

'Protecting secular, democratic fabric as important as defending borders'

On the 45th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency, former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal said 'safeguarding secular and democratic fabric of the country is as important as defending its borders'

Topics
Parkash Singh Badal | Emergency  | Indian democracy

ANI  |  General News 

Parkash Singh Badal, Punjab elections, lambi
File photo of former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal | Photo ANI

In a statement on the 45th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had said that "safeguarding the secular and democratic fabric of the country is as important as defending its borders."

"The country's internal and external health are equally important and interdependent," he added.

The five times chief Minister also cautioned people against taking democracy and secularism for granted.

"It would be a mistake to believe that what happened in 1975 can never happen again. We saw then how easy it is for a dictatorial leader to trample on the constitution. Democracy is not a mere provision in the Constitution but an expression of the collective will, dreams and aspirations of the people," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 10:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU