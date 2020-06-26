'Protecting secular, democratic fabric as important as defending borders'

-
ALSO READ
Present situation in country a matter of grave concern: Parkash Singh Badal
Alliance with BJP in Punjab intact: Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Lockdown 4.0: Punjab to re-start local bus services in phased manner
RBI raises limit on ways and means advances, but states aren't impressed
North meets south: When Dosa made its way into a Punjabi feast at Badals'
-
In a statement on the 45th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had said that "safeguarding the secular and democratic fabric of the country is as important as defending its borders."
"The country's internal and external health are equally important and interdependent," he added.
The five times chief Minister also cautioned people against taking democracy and secularism for granted.
"It would be a mistake to believe that what happened in 1975 can never happen again. We saw then how easy it is for a dictatorial leader to trample on the constitution. Democracy is not a mere provision in the Constitution but an expression of the collective will, dreams and aspirations of the people," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU