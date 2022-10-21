Rahul Gandhi crosses again into Karnataka in his Bharat Jodo Yatra

The leg of leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded on Friday as he once again crossed into neighbouring .

After an overnight stay, resumed his foot march at Mantralayam on Friday morning.

He crossed the AP border at Raichur and returned to .

The Wayanad MP's yatra passed through Anantapuramu and Kurnool districts in two legs, the first one for a few hours on October 14 and the next for four days from the October 18.

Huge crowds enthusiastically lined up to greet the leader.

himself observed that the Yatra drew "tremendous response" in AP, and pointed out that his party leaders were also "quite surprised at the enthusiasm and response that we have had."



He saw the Bharat Jodo Yatra as "a very good starting point" to build the in the state.

Post the bifurcation of erstwhile united for the creation of a new Telangana state, the Congress has lost its moorings in AP. But, during the course of his yatra, observed that there was a huge distress among farmers, labourers and poor people in AP that gave the Congress a lot of room to grow.

"That is going to be our focus," he said.

