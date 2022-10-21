JUST IN
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi crosses again into Karnataka in his Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Andhra Pradesh leg of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded on Friday as he once again crossed into neighbouring Karnataka

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Congress | Karnataka

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
Photo: Twitter

The Andhra Pradesh leg of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded on Friday as he once again crossed into neighbouring Karnataka.

After an overnight stay, Rahul Gandhi resumed his foot march at Mantralayam on Friday morning.

He crossed the AP border at Raichur and returned to Karnataka.

The Wayanad MP's yatra passed through Anantapuramu and Kurnool districts in two legs, the first one for a few hours on October 14 and the next for four days from the October 18.

Huge crowds enthusiastically lined up to greet the Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi himself observed that the Yatra drew "tremendous response" in AP, and pointed out that his party leaders were also "quite surprised at the enthusiasm and response that we have had."

He saw the Bharat Jodo Yatra as "a very good starting point" to build the Congress in the state.

Post the bifurcation of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh for the creation of a new Telangana state, the Congress has lost its moorings in AP. But, during the course of his yatra, Rahul Gandhi observed that there was a huge distress among farmers, labourers and poor people in AP that gave the Congress a lot of room to grow.

"That is going to be our focus," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 10:11 IST

