JUST IN
Indian embassy in China celebrates Gandhi Jayanti at Beijing's art museum
General Atomics CEO Vivek Lall gets Lifetime Achievement Award in US
65 Ugandan health workers quarantined for 21 days amid Ebola outbreak
Haiti reports more than 8 deaths from cholera for first time in 3 years
Around 1,700 people killed, over 12,800 injured in Pakistan's rain, flood
India condemns 'hate crime' at Bhagavad Gita Park in Canada, seeks action
US plans $1.5 billion-a-month aid to crisis-hit Ukraine, says report
Mishandled tax-cut announcement, acknowledges British PM Liz Truss
Manchester City brings United down to earth with 6-3 rout in derby
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to embark on visit to China next month
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
General Atomics CEO Vivek Lall gets Lifetime Achievement Award in US
Indian, French officials celebrate International Day of Non-Violence in SA
Business Standard

Indian embassy in China celebrates Gandhi Jayanti at Beijing's art museum

Indian Embassy in China celebrated Gandhi Jayanti at the Jintai Art Museum in Beijing on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birth anniversary.

Topics
China | Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

ANI  Asia 

Mahatma Gandhi temple
Mahatma Gandhi temple (Photo: Wikipedia)

Indian Embassy in China celebrated Gandhi Jayanti at the Jintai Art Museum in Beijing on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birth anniversary.

India's Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat paid a floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the museum.

"#gandhijayanthi at Jintai art museum by @EOIBeijing. The solemn occasion saw Amb Pradeep Rawat paying floral tributes to #MahatmaGandhi statue at Jintai Art Museum in Beijing curated by Prof. Yuan Xikun," the official twiiter handle of the Embassy of India in Beijing said on October 2.

Meanwhile, rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi across America on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Floral tributes were paid at several installations of Gandhi's statue including in Washington, New York, Atlanta, San Francisco and Chicago.

"Happy Gandhi Jayanti! Delighted to celebrate #GandhiJayanti in the presence of Ambassador Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu @SandhuTaranjitS at Union Square Park, New York," India in New York tweeted.

"Glimpses of the celebration of #GandhiJayanti at Mahatma Gandhi Statue, Hermann Park, Houston," India in Houston tweeted.

AOn the a

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against British colonial rule.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary, PM Modi tweeted, "This Gandhi Jayanti is, even more, special because India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Maybe always live up to Bapu's ideals. I also urge you to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products to tribute Gandhi Ji.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 07:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.