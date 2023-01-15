Rahul Gandhi lauds Himachal govt's decision to restore Old Pension Scheme

Congress leader on Sunday hailed the government's decision to restore the Old in its first cabinet meeting, saying the "Congress means trust".

The government on Friday approved the restoration of the Old in its first cabinet meeting, calling it a "Lohri gift" to 1.36 lakh employees who currently are under the New .

The Congress had promised to take a decision to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) at the first meeting of the government and it stood by the promise.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said the Congress had brought back the OPS in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and now .

A committee was also constituted (in Himachal) to implement 'Har Ghar Lakshmi' - a scheme to provide Rs 1500 per month to women in 30 days. Congress means trust," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

