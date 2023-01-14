JUST IN
Business Standard

PM expresses condolences over Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary's demise

Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, following which the march was halted

Topics
Narendra Modi | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Santokh Singh Chaudhary
Santokh Singh Chaudhary (Photo: Wikipedia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his condolences over the demise of the Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, saying he will be remembered for his efforts to serve the people of Punjab.

Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, following which the march was halted. He was 76.

"Pained by the passing away of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to serve the people of Punjab," Modi said in a tweet.

"Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he said.

The two-time MP was taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led march in Phillaur in Jalandhar when he fainted, said senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who was also participating in the march.

Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance where he was declared brought dead. Later, his body was taken to his residence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 15:49 IST

`
