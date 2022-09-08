Rahul Gandhi should launch Bharat Jodo Yatra in Pakistan, says Assam CM

-
ALSO READ
Congress leaders to meet on Thursday to deliberate on Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress should launch Bharat Jodo Yatra in Pakistan, says Assam CM Sarma
Bharat Jodo Yatra will be momentous, will rejuvenate Congress: Sonia Gandhi
Assam CM Himanta Sarma to attend Madhavpur Mela in Gujarat's Porbandar
Rahul Gandhi should try to integrate Pak, Bangladesh with India: Himanta
-
Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma on Wednesday said there is no need for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and the Wayanad MP can instead work for 'Akhand Bharat'.
"From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Silchar to Saurashtra, India is united. We are one nation. Congress disintegrated India in 1947. If Rahul Gandhi has any regret or apology that his grandfather made a mistake, then there is no use for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in India. Try to integrate Pakistan and Bangladesh (with India) and work for Akhand Bharat," he said.
Rahul Gandhi launched Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday.
"India was divided in 1947 under Congress. If they want to start Bharat Jodo Yatra, then Rahul Gandhi should do this in Pakistan. What are the benefits of doing this Yatra in India? India is connected, and united. I want to suggest Rahul Gandhi to take the Bharat Jodo Yatra programme to Pakistan," the Assam CM told ANI on Tuesday.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,570 km journey lasting about 150 days from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
Congress leaders said Rahul Gandhi would stay in the container for the next 150 days. Sleeping beds, toilets and air-conditioners are also installed in some of the containers. During the journey, the temperature and environment will differ in many areas and arrangements have been made keeping in view change of weather.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU