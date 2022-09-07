Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra is India's 2nd freedom struggle: Chidambaram

Bharat Jodo Yatra, launched by leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, is the country's second freedom struggle and it will go on till the divisive forces are defeated, senior leader and former Union Minister said.

Lashing out at the BJP for criticising the nationwide yatra, he said the BJP would have no role in this second freedom struggle, which will see that party decimated. "I wish to tell those criticising our Bharat Jodo Yatra that you had no role in India's freedom struggle during which Mahatma Gandhi gave the slogan: do or die. Now too, you will have no role. Our journey will not end till the divisive forces are defeated," Chidambaram said addressing the rally near the Gandhi Mandapam here in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leaders belittled the yatra, as they apparently did not want the nation to remain united. "When we say let's unite, they say divide," he said indicating that the saffron party's attempt to divide the nation will not fructify.

