Rahul Gandhi to attend farmers' rally in TN against Centre's farm laws

-
ALSO READ
Farm laws have to be opposed for country's future, says Rahul Gandhi
Modi govt 'betrayed' farmers: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on farm laws
New farm laws an attack on the soul of every farmer: Rahul Gandhi
This is India's fight, not just of farmers: Rahul Gandhi on farm laws
Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency from Oct 19 to 21
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will
attend a farmers' rally in Tamil Nadu against the Centre's three contentious farm legislations, the party's state unit said on Monday.
The state Congress has planned to conduct protests in 150 locations in the state where tractors fitted with ploughs will be used in the agitation, TNCC President K S Alagiri said in a statement.
The party would soon announce when the protests will be held, he said.
"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to attend a farmers' rally at the end of these protests," he said, while citing the Wayanad MP's participation in similar rallies in Punjab and Haryana against the farm laws, approved by Parliament.
The TNCC chief said the latest legislations were inimical to the interests of the farmers, alleging coprorates will have a greater say in fixing price of produce, and that his party was making all efforts to mobilise support against them.
Parliament had recently approved the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, even as farmers in parts of the country, especially in Punjab, have been opposed to them.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU