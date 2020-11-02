Congress wants to divide municipal corporations of 3 Rajasthan cities: BJP

-
ALSO READ
Gehlot 'villain' of current political crisis: Rajasthan BJP chief
Crime against women increased in Rajasthan under Congress: State BJP chief
Modi govt committed to increasing farmers' income: Rajasthan BJP chief
Rajasthan BJP chief alleges financial mismanagement by state govt
Rajya Sabha polls: Rajasthan BJP MLAs to be shifted to hotel for workshop
-
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Sunday accused the Congress of indulging in a political conspiracy to divide the municipal corporations of three major cities including Jaipur in the name of delimitation.
He also expressed confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious in the recently held corporation elections.
Poonia was talking to media after casting his vote in the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation election.
"The Congress government has made a political conspiracy to divide the corporations in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota in the name of delimitation but it will not succeed, he said.
Poonia claimed that the voters of these cities are unhappy with the mismanagement and will overthrow the Congress government for its misrule.
"I am very confident that the BJP will win in six municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota."
Elections to six municipal corporations in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota were held in two phases on October 29 and November 1. The counting of votes will take place on November 3.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU