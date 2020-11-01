Bihar polls 2020 LIVE: PM Modi to address four election rallies today
PM Modi will start his election tour with a rally in Chapra, the political bastion of Lalu Prasad. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Bihar election 2020
Bihar election 2020 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address four rallies in Bihar that is voting for three-phased elections, the country's biggest in the coronavirus pandemic.
"Tomorrow, I will be in the middle of people of Bihar. On the occasion of (this) mega democratic festival, I will be seeking blessings from people at public meetings in Chapra, Samastipur, Motihari and Bagaha," said Modi on Twitter on Saturday night. This will be his third visit to Bihar in the last few weeks where Nitish Kumar--the National Democratic Alliance's chief ministerial candidate--is seeking a fourth term.
Modi will start his election tour with a rally in Chapra, the political bastion of Lalu Prasad, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader who is serving a prison sentence in corruption cases. News agency PTI reported Modi will then speak at Samastipur, Motihari and Bagaha. The first phase of Bihar election were held on Wednesday.
