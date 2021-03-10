Rahul remembered Scindia because Congress vanishing in MP: Silawat

Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsiram



Silawat on Wednesday said leader remembered his former party colleague only because the party is on the verge of extinction in the state.

Earlier this week, Gandhi reportedly said that had Scindia, now with the BJP, remained with the Congress, he would have certainly become a chief minister.

Talking to reporters here, Water Resources Minister Silawat, a former Congressman himself, asked, "Why is missing Scindia now? Why did he not think of him when Scindia was in "



Gandhi was missing Scindia because the was on the verge of extinction in Madhya Pradesh after the latter quit the party, he said.

With his fresh comments, was trying to spread confusion, Silawat, a Scindia loyalist, said.

"We will spend our lives in the BJP," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)