Rahul remembered Scindia because Congress vanishing in MP: Silawat

Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsiram
Silawat on Wednesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remembered his former party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia only because the party is on the verge of extinction in the state.
Earlier this week, Gandhi reportedly said that had Scindia, now with the BJP, remained with the Congress, he would have certainly become a chief minister.
Talking to reporters here, Water Resources Minister Silawat, a former Congressman himself, asked, "Why is Rahul Gandhi missing Scindia now? Why did he not think of him when Scindia was in Congress?"
Gandhi was missing Scindia because the Congress was on the verge of extinction in Madhya Pradesh after the latter quit the party, he said.
With his fresh comments, Rahul Gandhi was trying to spread confusion, Silawat, a Scindia loyalist, said.
"We will spend our lives in the BJP," he added.
