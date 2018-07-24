Rahul vs Modi: Congress and BJP fight over Rafale deal in Lok Sabha

The Congress party on Monday fielded former defence minister A K Antony in the Lok Sabha to demand the government make public the price at which Rafale fighter jets are being purchased.

Countering Antony’s charges, Law Minister termed it a “collective singing of falsehood” to defend Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Prasad said Gandhi was “prima facie guilty of breach of privilege for misleading” the Lok Sabha.

The Congress chief had raised the issue of the price of Rafale in the Lok Sabha on Friday, during the debate on the no-confidence motion against the government. In the discussion, Prime Minister (PM) had termed Rahul’s accusations “childish”. Some of the members of parliament (MPs) of the BJP have also moved a privilege motion against the Congress chief.

On Monday, the Congress accused the PM and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of “lying” in deal. The party said there was no secrecy clause in the 2008 Indo-French pact.

The Centre, however, has argued that the agreement binds the government from revealing price details. The Congress might even move a privilege motion against the PM and Sitharaman for “misleading” the Lok Sabha.

A K Antony, Congress’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and party spokesperson released a copy of the confidential agreement, which the UPA government had signed with France in January 2008, to drive home the point that it does not restrict India from revealing the price details of the Rafale jets.

After Rahul’s remarks on the floor of the House on Friday, the French foreign ministry said they had signed a security pact with India in 2008 which legally binds the two countries to protect classified information that could impact security and operational capabilities of defence equipment. However, it didn’t specifically mention that the clause also barred India from revealing the price details.

ALSO READ: CWC 2018: Rahul Gandhi questions flip-flop on Rafale secrecy clause

Antony on Monday said the government’s claim that a secrecy clause in the pact was forcing it to not reveal price details of the deal was “totally wrong”. He said the government could hide the price details as the deal has to be scrutinised by the (CAG) as well as Parliament’s (PAC).

Sharma said the French President had said France has no objection, no reservation and no hesitation to reveal the price or to make it public. The Congress claimed that the price of a aircraft inked by the NDA came to Rs 16 billion as against the Rs 5.2 billion negotiated during the UPA rule.

Prasad furnished replies made in Parliament by then UPA government on defence purchases and other issues in which its defence minister, first Pranab Mukherjee and then A K Antony, had declined to share price details and other information on the ground of security.

“The stand of the Congress on the Rafale deal is clearly not in the interest of the country,” he said.

Prasad said Rahul’s charges were “baseless, mischievous and also irresponsible.”

ALSO READ: Rafale deal: Jet secrecy pact renewed in March, cost details already known

According to the minister, the base price of each aircraft negotiated by the government with France is €91.75 million, 9 per cent less than the €100.85 million, the UPA government had decided.

“As these sensitive matters overlap the price details, the previous government on many earlier occasions did not disclose them in the the House in public interest. This includes, import of weapons from the USA and import of defence items and missiles from Israel,” Prasad said.

ALSO READ: France denies Rahul Gandhi's remarks about secrecy pact in Rafale deal

To Congress allegations that a private sector company is being benefitted at the expense of Hindustan public sector (HAL), Prasad said the government-run HAL would now produce 123 light combat aircrafts, which will be completely indigenous, as he rejected the Congress’ charge that the unit was denied the contract.