Rajasthan Congress takes out protest march against ED notices to Gandhis

Congress leaders and workers here on Monday took out a protest march against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) notices to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi.
The march from the party's state headquarters to the ED office near Ambedkar Circle was led by Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra and attended by many of the party leaders.
Dotasara said that the Modi government at the Centre was resorting to such tactics to divert the attention of the people from issues such as unemployment and inflation.
"There is anger among the people of the entire country and the countdown for the Modi government has started," he said.
Ministers Pratap Singh Khachariawas, Ramesh Meena, BD Kalla, Ramlal Jat and Shakuntla Rawat, MLAs and other party leaders participated in the march.
